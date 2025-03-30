JEE-Main 2025: Hall tickets for session 2 exam available now; check details here

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE-Main 2025-26) session 2, scheduled to be held from April 2 to 9.

According to a Thanthi TV report, candidates can now download their hall tickets for JEE-Main 2025 session 2 exam from the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

For any enquiries, candidates can visit https://nta.ac.in/.

For further details, the candidate can contact the helpline numbers 011-40759000/ 69227700 or reach out via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in, the reports added.

The JEE-Main 2025 session 1 exam was conducted from January 22 to 30 and the results were announced on February 11.

Sunay Yadav, the lone candidate from Tamil Nadu, secured 99.99 marks and got 24th place in the all India list. As many as 14 students have secured 100 out of 100 marks in this year’s exam.