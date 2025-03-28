Jayalalithaa’s foster son Sudhakaran quizzed in Kodanad heist case

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID on Thursday quizzed former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s disowned foster son VN Sudhakaran in connection with a Kodanad heist cum murder case.

He appeared at the CB-CID office in Gandhipuram at 11 am. He was asked a total of 40 questions in connection with the case, and his reply was video recorded. “I informed whatever truth I know in a transparent manner.

This is the first time I have appeared for an inquiry. So I am unaware of the progress of the case or its likely outcome,” he said to the media, emerging after one and a half hours of questioning.

More than 200 persons were quizzed so far in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case. Efforts are also underway to seek details of international phone calls received by prime accused C Kanagaraj in the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

On the night of 23 April 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.