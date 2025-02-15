Begin typing your search...

    Jayalalithaa’s assets handed over to Tamil Nadu government

    The jewellery handed over was placed in a secure box brought by the officials and sealed as per procedure.

    CHENNAI: The assets seized in connection with the disproportionate assets case against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have been officially handed over to the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, all the confiscated items were thoroughly examined in the presence of Tamil Nadu government officials before being transferred.

    The jewellery handed over was placed in a secure box brought by the officials and sealed as per procedure.

    Further details are awaited.

