Jayalalithaa’s assets handed over to Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The assets seized in connection with the disproportionate assets case against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have been officially handed over to the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, all the confiscated items were thoroughly examined in the presence of Tamil Nadu government officials before being transferred.

The jewellery handed over was placed in a secure box brought by the officials and sealed as per procedure.

Further details are awaited.