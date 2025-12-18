Jayalalithaa tax case: Ready to pay arrears if I-T dept specifies amount, says Deepa

CHENNAI: Late chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew informed the Madras High Court that they were ready to pay the income tax arrears, provided the exact amount payable is clearly specified.

Continuing the proceedings in the tax case against the late leader, the Income Tax Department had issued a notice to Jayalalitha’s brother Jayakumar’s daughter Deepa Jayakumar, who has been declared a legal heir, asking her to pay Rs 13 crore.

Challenging this notice, Deepa filed a petition before the Madras High Court. Her brother, Deepak, another legal heir, was also impleaded in the case.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Saravanan, Deepa’s counsel submitted that the Income Tax Department had initially issued notices demanding payment of Rs 36 crore as income tax arrears and Rs 10 crore as wealth tax arrears, totalling Rs 46 crore.

Subsequently, notices were issued stating that Rs 36 crore was payable as tax arrears, and finally, notices were issued demanding payment of Rs 13 crore.

Deepa’s lawyer submitted that the legal heirs were ready to pay once the correct amount was communicated, and that the Income Tax Department has been acting inconsistently in the case relating to the late chief minister.

The advocate who appeared on behalf of the Income Tax Department sought time to verify the calculation details and explain the exact amount of tax arrears payable.

Accepting this request, the judge adjourned the hearing to January 12.