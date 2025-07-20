Jayalalithaa fought PM Modi, but EPS servile to BJP fearing central agencies: Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday lashed out at the AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), alleging that the principal opposition party remains subservient to the BJP due to pressure from central agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department.

"As long as EPS and other former ministers are under the scanner of central agencies, AIADMK cannot escape from the clutches of Amit Shah. Their alliance with the BJP is a political suicide," he claimed.

Recalling the legacy of late CM J Jayalalithaa, the Congress MLA said she staunchly opposed Narendra Modi and refused to implement anti-people schemes such as NEET and the UDAY power project. "But EPS, after her death, imposed NEET in 2017, shattering the dreams of rural students, and accepted the UDAY scheme without addressing the debt, leading to a financial crisis for the Tangedco," he said.

Selvaperunthagai also accused EPS of hypocrisy for criticising the State's rising debt while remaining silent on the BJP regime’s ballooning national debt—from Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 185 lakh crore in 2025.

Hitting out at AIADMK's silence during the Lord Murugan Devotees' conference when Dravidian icons were insulted in a video played at the venue, he said the party's unwillingness to defend leaders exposed its ideological drift. "No party has surrendered more to the BJP than the AIADMK," added Selvaperunthagai.