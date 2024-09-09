Jayakumar slams DMK functionary R S Bharathi for 'blind' quip on Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK organizing secretary D Jayakumar rebuked DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi for his remark against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). Bharathi had called EPS 'blind', alleging that he was unable to see the developments in the state.

Jayakumar, in a statement, condemned the leadership of the ruling party for engaging Bharathi to respond to EPS. "It is not right to gag the voice of the Leader of the Opposition (Palaniswami), who had aired the views of the people that Chief Minister M K Stalin had gone to the US for treatment," he said. The Chief Minister is currently in the United States to secure foreign investments for the state.

"DMK functionary Bharathi has humiliated the visually challenged with his statement,” Jayakumar added.

The former minister’s criticism comes in the backdrop of former MP R S Bharathi’s rebuttal to Palaniswami's comments that Stalin had gone to the US for treatment. Bharathi termed Palaniswami ‘blind’ as he "could not see the hale and healthy CM cycling in the US."

Meanwhile, the LoP had demanded the CM publish a white paper on the kind of investments and employment opportunities generated following his trips to Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Spain, and the US.

Instead of responding to the demand placed by EPS to publish a white paper on investments garnered by the DMK government during the Global Investors Meet on January 7 and 8 and through foreign trips, we are getting abusive talk, Jayakumar said.

He demanded that Bharathi find out from the CM and the State Industries Minister T R B Raaja about the investments secured and make the information public for the people of the state. "Though they fail to do so, the truth will come to light one day," the AIADMK organizing secretary noted.