Jayakumar condemns Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai over his remarks on Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Minister Jayakumar condemns Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai for stating former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as a monotheistic leader.

Jayakumar said that Annamalai's statement is aimed to show self-recognition.

"Jayalalitha reign was based on principles of Dravidian movement where everyone should deserves everything equally. She treated all religion people equally without bias and respecting each religion on their belief" added Jayakumar.