Jaya will be remembered for unparalleled welfare initiatives: Palaniswami on her death anniversary

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was an incomparable leader who will forever live in people’s hearts for her unparalleled welfare initiatives, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Thursday.

Palaniswami, accompanied by his party seniors and cadres, paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa's memorial on the Marina Beach, on her eighth death anniversary, clad in a black shirt.

The six-times chief minister of Tamil Nadu died on December 5, 2016, at a corporate hospital here following 75 days of hospitalisation.

Later, paying rich tributes to the party’s former supremo, Palaniswami described her as a matchless leader "who dedicated herself to the masses, and that she will forever be remembered in the hearts of the people for her unparalleled welfare schemes."

"She led this movement (AIADMK), overcoming various trials and continued on the path of the sake of people. She is the conscious keeper and motivating force behind it - the goddess of the heart and revolutionary leader #Amma, on her death anniversary," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He appealed to party members to tread on the path shown by "Amma" and ensure a victory for the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election. "Let’s drive away the rule of evil forces, and re-establish Amma's rule," Palaniswami, a former chief minister, urged his party men. Jayalalithaa was fondly called "Amma" by her partymen.

The AIADMK men clad in black shirts and the women cadres dressed in black sarees paid floral tributes to their leader at her memorial. At the event, Palaniswami administered an oath to the party members urging them to strive to re-establish Jayalalithaa's rule in the state again.

"We will work tirelessly to drive away the evil force and send the family rule packing home. Let’s strive hard under the leadership of the AIADMK general secretary to end the rule of the 'puppet' chief minister who is deceiving people by making false promises," the oath stated.

Jayalalithaa's former confidant, V K Sasikala, and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, separately paid floral tributes at her memorial, accompanied by their followers.