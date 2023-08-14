Jaya assault: CM denies Nirmala’s charges

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in Parliament over the alleged attack on the late CM J Jayalalithaa in 1989 in the state Assembly.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on August 10, Nirmala had sought to remind DMK MP Kanimozhi, following her speech on the Manipur issue, about the incident which happened on March 25, 1989 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly when the then Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled.

CM Stalin, in an interview to a daily, has refuted the Union Minister’s allegations, saying, “everyone present in the Assembly knew it was a drama enacted by herself,” referring to the late Jayalalithaa.

A DMK release here, quoting Stalin from the interview said, “Sitharaman will say something based on WhatsApp history. Such an incident did not happen to Jayalalithaa in the House. Everyone present in the Assembly know it was a drama enacted by herself.” Nirmala’s remarks were “regrettable,” said CM Stalin. Former AIADMK leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, now a Congress MP, had earlier said in the state Assembly that Jayalalithaa “rehearsed” for the said attack, CM Stalin was quoted as saying.