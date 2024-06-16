Jasmine price rises to Rs 2,000 at Sankarankovil flower market; traders blame insect attacks

CHENNAI: Jasmine yield has decreased due to insect attacks in recent days and as a result, the supply of jasmine in the flower market has reduced.

As a result, jasmine flower, which was sold for 800 rupees a few days ago, is now selling for 2,000 rupees per kg in the Sankarankovil flower market.

Traders said that the price of flowers may go up further on auspicious days.