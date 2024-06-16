Begin typing your search...
Jasmine price rises to Rs 2,000 at Sankarankovil flower market; traders blame insect attacks
According to vendors at Sankarankovil market, the price of flowers may go up further on auspicious days.
CHENNAI: Jasmine yield has decreased due to insect attacks in recent days and as a result, the supply of jasmine in the flower market has reduced.
As a result, jasmine flower, which was sold for 800 rupees a few days ago, is now selling for 2,000 rupees per kg in the Sankarankovil flower market.
Traders said that the price of flowers may go up further on auspicious days.
Next Story