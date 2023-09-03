Janakarajan moots joint panel of TN, Karnataka farmers as ideal solution

CHENNAI: S Janakarajan, a former professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), who is also well known for bringing together farmers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in 2003 in the Cauvery water dispute, tells DT Next that a high-level committee of farmers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should be formed immediately to resolve the issue. Excerpts follow…

• How do you see the Cauvery water dispute issue prevailing between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other lower riparian states?

A: This has been a long-standing and seemingly unending problem. It’s really worrying that the dispute remains bitter and stiff even after the declaration of the Final Award. The Cauvery water issue is quite complex and distinctly different from the other interstate water disputes, which mostly revolve around over-sharing of unutilised surplus water. In the case of the Cauvery dispute, it’s about re-sharing of the already utilised water. Total water available in the Cauvery basin is only 750 TMC ft at 50% dependability. Whereas the total demand is over 1,200 TMC ft. Therefore, the Cauvery river basin is in deficit, which is the primary reason for the unresolved nature of the dispute. The Cauvery dispute remains hidden when there’s surplus rainfall but surfaces during all the deficit years. The key issue therefore is how to share the available water during periods of scarcity and drought. Directives and water-sharing principles during the deficit years have been stipulated but implementing them is almost seen to be impossible. This is a very sensitive and a tricky political issue. It should be approached and solved very carefully.

• Why is the issue very important for both states? And what can we do to avert major drought?

A: Changes in crop pattern could be considered as one of the solutions. But, unlike Karnataka, Tamil Nadu cannot change the crop pattern that easily. We’re a Delta State, and the key constraint is the clay soil. Over 75% of the soil type in the Delta is clay, which is unsuitable for crops other than paddy. But, we should and could focus on modernising water management strategies such as introducing pipeline supply systems. It’s important to prevent wastage of water. More and more check dams must be built all along the Cauvery river to store the water. This will help to recharge groundwater. Already groundwater has turned completely saline throughout Nagapattinam. In Tiruvarur, salinity occurs in about 70% of the area. It’s extremely important therefore to prevent seawater intrusion in the delta districts.

• What technical solutions do you propose?

A: Many solutions have been proposed by the Tribunal, Supreme Court, and the CWMA, but the issue remains unresolved because it’s heavily politicised. In a politically sensitive environment, a high-level committee consisting of farmers from both states should be constituted. A lasting solution can be found if such a committee could function following the guidelines of the SC and the CWMA.