Jallikattu bull gores Class 10 boy to death in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 boy died after a jallikattu bull attacked him when he approached the animal while it was under training in Thanjavur on Tuesday evening.

The parents approached the MLA on Wednesday and demanded action against the bull owner.

Dhiran Benedict (15), son of the Isaias-Mary Gracy couple from Saveriyar Kovil Street near Vallam in Thanjavur, was studying Class 10 at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Vallam.

He was returning home after school on Tuesday evening, and when he reached Arputhapuram near his house, he saw a jallikattu bull being trained.

Excited, Dhiran Benedict went near the bull as though to catch its horns, but unexpectedly, the bull hit him on his chest. In the impact of bull’s attack, he sustained severe injuries.

The onlookers rushed him to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

As the boy did not return home even after a long time, the parents went in search of him, and they were informed about the incident. They, along with their relatives, gathered in front of the Collector’s camp office and submitted a petition in which they suspected that the bull owner had provoked the boy to touch the bull, and the innocent boy went near the bull, which had gored him to death.

They also approached the Thanjavur MLA TKG Neelamegam and demanded action against the bull owner, along with compensation. Vallam police registered a case, and the investigation is on.