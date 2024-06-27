Jaishankar assures Stalin of action for fishermen's release from Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of efforts to secure release of 34 Indian fishermen from the southern state who have been in Sri Lanka's custody.

Jaishankar's assurance came following Stalin's requests to the external affairs minister seeking his intervention in securing release of the fishermen.

The Centre accords "utmost priority" to the welfare and security of Indian fishermen, Jaishankar wrote in a letter to Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister had written three letters to Jaishankar on June 19, 24 and 25, on the issue.

The external affairs minister said the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Indian consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for early release of those detained.

"You are also aware that the genesis of this issue goes back to 1974, following an understanding between the then Union Government and the state government," Jaishankar said.

"After coming to office in 2014, the NDA Government has endeavoured to address the livelihood interests of our fishing community and its humanitarian aspects," he said.

Jaishankar further said, "These efforts continue in their multiple dimensions, including through engaging the Government of Sri Lanka."

"You may be assured that we give the utmost priority to the welfare and security of Indian fishermen and will always do so," he added.