Jailed son of gangster Nagendran seeks court permission to attend father's funeral

CHENNAI: In an urgent hearing at the Madras High Court today, Ashwathaman, the jailed son of gangster P Nagendran, who died at Stanley Medical Hospital, petitioned for interim bail or temporary release to attend his father’s last rites.

The plea followed the death of Nagendran this morning, who had been undergoing treatment at Stanley Medical Hospital for liver failure.

Ashwatthaman, currently incarcerated in the 2024 State BSP chief Armstrong murder case, requested temporary release to perform the final rituals. His father who was serving a life sentence was the first accused in the same murder case.

Upon hearing the petition, the presiding judge directed the appearance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sembium, and the Government Special Public Prosecutor. The matter will be taken up for further proceedings later today.

ALSO READ: Infamous Chennai crime lord Nagendran, key accused in Armstrong murder case, passes away