Jagannathan, facing graft charges, gets extension as Periyar University Vice-Chancellor

CHENNAI: Facing corruption charges, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R Jagannathan has been given a one-year extension to hold the post with Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi issuing the extension order on Saturday. The tenure of Jagannathan was supposed to end on June 30 and the extension of his service has triggered a row among the stakeholders.

The Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU), which recently sent a memorandum to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor Ravi demanding that the tenure of Jagannathan should not be extended, pointed out that the State government had recommended a panel to the Governor for appointing a new V-C. "The Raj Bhavan had not given any notification in this regard," said general secretary of the union, C Sakthivel.

He further said various allegations were raised during his (Jagannathan's) tenure, including setting up the Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER) without the syndicate nod.

It may be noted that Jagannathan had moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in an allegation of misappropriating the university's fund by establishing the PUTER. The court had granted a stay in the probe against the V-C and observed that allegations in the FIR do not constitute any offence against the petitioner. "There is absolutely no material to show that money was in fact transferred or misappropriated by him," it said.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) had also complained against Jagannathan for "establishing PUTER for personal gains". "The State government should immediately get the order revoked," AUT vice-chairman P Thirunavukkarasu told DT Next.

He said AUT will support PUEU, which has announced a sit-in protest in the coming days. "We will also send representation to the state government over the matter," he said.