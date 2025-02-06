Jagaber Ali murder case: Key documents seized from quarry owners

CHENNAI: Investigating the murder of environmental activist K Jagaber Ali, the CB-CID team has reportedly seized important documents from the homes of quarry owners arrested in connection with the murder.

Ali was murdered on January 17, allegedly for opposing illegal quarrying in Pudukkottai. After he was killed when a lorry hit his bike, it was initially passed off as an accident. However, it later turned out to be a shocking murder, allegedly by quarry owners.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the CB-CID team searched two residences of quarry owners, during which the officials seized evidence suggesting illegal excessive stone quarrying. They also unearthed documents related to financial transactions involving multiple individuals.

After seizing these documents, the CB-CID team is planning to intensify the investigation into various illegal activities, which could also throw additional information into Ali’s murder.

