JACTO-GEO refutes media reports of having met TVK leader Vijay

CHENNAI: The members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) have refuted media reports of having met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Friday.

The official statement by JACTO-GEO read, "On behalf of JACTO-GEO, we would like to deny the news published in various media outlets that the JACTO-GEO State coordinator met TVK president Vijay on Friday and discussed the demands of government employees and teachers, including old pensions.”

Highlighting further, the statement added that JACTO-GEO, an umbrella organisation, is a federation of various associations on behalf of government employees, teachers, and civil servants.

“It is the personal decision of the respective associations to act individually according to the decisions they make. However, JACTO-GEO has nothing to do with it and the news of meeting the actor and politician Vijay is unfounded,”the statement pointed out.

The statement further went on to add that the organisation has been continuously fighting for the demands of government employees, teachers, and civil servants in Tamil Nadu for more than twenty-five years. It has fought various stages of protests without compromise, regardless of the party in power, and has won demands including salary revision and restoration of forfeited rights.

Through a series of protests, JACTO-GEO has recently managed to get nine of its long-pending demands fulfilled by the government, including surrender and inclusion of maternity leave in the work schedule.

“Furthermore, an assurance has been given by the state government that the report of the committee formed for revising the old-pension scheme will be received by September 30,”the statement added.