JAC meet: Pinarayi likens delimitation of LS seats to 'sword of Damocles'

CHENNAI: In the first Joint Action Committee meeting of states hosted by DMK over the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats by the Centre, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the delimitation of LS seats was hanging like the “sword of Damocles,” and alleged the BJP government was going ahead on the issue without any consultation.

Vijayan said “This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives,” but by narrow political interests. Delimitation, if done after Census will lead to an increase in seats for northern states, a reduction for southern states. Such a cut in seats for the south and, an increase for the north will suit the BJP as it holds greater influence in the north, he said.

Vijayan reminds of CPM stalwart AKG’s struggles

The meeting is held on the 48th death anniversary of CPM stalwart AK Gopalan, alias AKG, Vijayan said in a Facebook post. He recalled AKG’s struggles to protect Constitutional values are part of India’s history and his memory will give strength to the ongoing fight to protect the federalism of the country and the rights of the states.

Vijayan had earlier termed the Centre’s move as “unilateral “ and “hasty”. The Kerala CM also recalled AKG’s socio-political contributions. Vijayan said that AKG led the fight against various evil practices, displacement of people and all kinds of denial of rights.

“AK Gopalan strongly spoke in the Lok Sabha against the Emergency that undermined the Constitution and made Parliament a platform for a struggle against the erosion of democracy, “ he said in his post. Vijayan said that it was AKG’s work and organisational capacity that made a place for the Left party in the people’s hearts.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan used the delimitation meeting in Chennai to highlight the contributions the veteran CPM leaders, using it as a motivational point in taking the fight forward.

BJP’s cunning game: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleged the BJP wanted to increase seats in states where it wins and reduce in states where it loses. In Punjab, the BJP does not win. “They do not have a single seat out of the (present) 13.” Mann further claimed that the “south is facing loss” and asked if the southern states were being punished for reducing population.