IUML plans to seek 5 seats n DMK alliance: Kader Mohideen

CHENNAI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has a strong association with the DMK, and this time, the party plans to seek five seats for the upcoming Assembly polls, said the IUML National president KM Kader Mohideen here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Kader Mohideen said the alliance between DMK and IUML is made out of principles, and the IUML will never think of any alliance other than DMK.

“This time, the party has decided to seek five seats in the upcoming assembly polls. We plan to contest in Tiruchy, Chennai, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur,” Kader Mohideen said.

He lauded the Dravidian Model government that has been accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu for its developmental works brought to the state, and so DMK would form the government in 2026, he said.

Meanwhile, Kader Mohideen advocated for the new projects for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu fishermen and to help them fish in Katchatheevu.

“Indo-Sri Lanka Fisheries Corporation should be established, making the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka as the members, and they themselves should find a solution for the Katchatheevu,” he said.