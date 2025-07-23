It’s 'Uzhaludan Stalin', alleges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that government employees are demanding bribes to provide services requested by the citizens at 'Ungaludan Stalin' camps.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a government employee demanded bribes from an advocate, who petitioned to change the name of the water connection in Rasipuram municipality. "It is not shocking, as there is a situation in the DMK regime where bribery is everywhere. The incident has yet again confirmed the corruption rule in the state," he added.

He further stated that he has been pointing out that there is nothing new in the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative. "The initiative is to provide services, which should be provided normally in the government offices, with a delay. At least, the services could have been provided without demanding bribes in the camps. But the staff took out the contact number of the petitioner to demand the bribe. Is this 'Ungaludan Stalin' or 'Uzhaludan Stalin' (Stalin with Corruption) ?" he asked.

Saying that DMK can get content with its publicity but there is no benefit to the public, Anbumani added that if the Right to Service Act was enacted, the public will get services without paying bribes. "The government should enact the Act, " he demanded.

Meanwhile, Anbumani has released a logo for his state-wide 'Reclaim Lost Rights' march, which is to be commenced on Friday. " To reclaim the rights of the people and to provide good governance, Anbumani will conduct the march from July 25 to November 1.