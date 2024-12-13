It’s time for democratic forces to unite: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Upping his ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime for allegedly usurping the rights of states and imposing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea on the country, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that it was time for the democratic forces to unite to rescue the self-respect of states.

Detailing the success of the Vaikkom centenary celebration and inauguration of Periyar memorial jointly with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in the neighbouring state, Stalin, in his letter to the party cadre, said, “For those who try to rule by dividing the people and belittling the states, the idea of Periyar, equality, social justice, and the Dravidian model which unites all this, causes irritation. Their vengefulness manifests.”

Referring to the Cabinet approval for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill on the same day the Vaikkom centenary was celebrated in Kerala, Stalin recalled the February 14, 2024 dated Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against the impractical and undemocratic simultaneous poll proposal, and said, “Speaking at the Vaikkom celebration, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also emphasised that it was time for them to rise for the self-respect of states. It is the time for the democratic forces to unite to rescue the self-respect of states on the path laid by Periyar who rescued the self-respect of the Dravidian race.”