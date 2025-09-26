It's our right to ask for more seats, share in power from DMK, says Former TNCC chief Alagiri

CUDDALORE: Former TNCC chief K S Alagiri has claimed that it was his party’s right to ask ally DMK to allocate more Assembly seats to the party for contesting in next year’s election and also to demand a share in power.

The Congress, he said, deserved a representation matching its aspiration. “It is our right to ask for allocation of more seats in the Assembly poll, and a share in power,” Alagiri said.

Dismissing as "baseless" a charge that the Congress was contemplating switching alliance, Alagiri told reporters in Chidambaram on September 25 that the ruling DMK was a “friend.”

“We are only asking for our rights. Congress has a bigger vote bank,” he insisted.

Alagiri’s plea comes days after TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai was severely criticised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the issue.

Accusing Selvaperunthagai of frequently switching loyalties, Palaniswami claimed that “the TNCC chief is more loyal to the DMK than Congress. That is why he was not advocating for sharing power with the DMK.”

Retorting to the caustic remark, Selvaperunthagai had told reporters that he did not crawl below the table to get the present position in the party.

Palaniswami would not have agreed to an alliance with the BJP, which criticised former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa of corruption, had he been really “loyal” to the AIADMK, he alleged.

The DMK had in the past criticised Palaniswami of allegedly crawling below the table to fall at the feet of then AIADMK leader V K Sasikala to become the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami had hit back, saying that he was not a lizard or snake to crawl.