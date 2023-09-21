Begin typing your search...

It's a farce: Brinda Karat on BJP’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill

Addressing reporters in Namakkal, Karat demanded deletion of certain clauses like census and delimitation process linked to the Bill as it is just a delaying tactic.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2023 10:23 PM GMT
Its a farce: Brinda Karat on BJP's attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill
 CPM leader Brinda Karat

COIMBATORE: CPM leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday slammed the BJP government’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill as a farce and betrayal of women.

Addressing reporters in Namakkal, Karat demanded deletion of certain clauses like census and delimitation process linked to the Bill as it is just a delaying tactic.

“The BJP promised 33 per cent reservation for women during 2014 polls. Even though it brought other anti-farmers and anti- workers bills, the BJP announced the Women Reservation Bill only now in the last part of its term,” she said.

DTNEXT Bureau

