It's a farce: Brinda Karat on BJP’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill

COIMBATORE: CPM leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday slammed the BJP government’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill as a farce and betrayal of women.

Addressing reporters in Namakkal, Karat demanded deletion of certain clauses like census and delimitation process linked to the Bill as it is just a delaying tactic.

“The BJP promised 33 per cent reservation for women during 2014 polls. Even though it brought other anti-farmers and anti- workers bills, the BJP announced the Women Reservation Bill only now in the last part of its term,” she said.