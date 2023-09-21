Begin typing your search...
It's a farce: Brinda Karat on BJP’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill
COIMBATORE: CPM leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday slammed the BJP government’s attempt to bring Women Reservation Bill as a farce and betrayal of women.
Addressing reporters in Namakkal, Karat demanded deletion of certain clauses like census and delimitation process linked to the Bill as it is just a delaying tactic.
“The BJP promised 33 per cent reservation for women during 2014 polls. Even though it brought other anti-farmers and anti- workers bills, the BJP announced the Women Reservation Bill only now in the last part of its term,” she said.
