ITDP study urges TN to adopt electric vehicles for private bus fleet

CHENNAI: A recent study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) has highlighted the importance of transitioning Tamil Nadu's private bus fleet to electric vehicles and the massive environmental and economic benefits that could be achieved by the state following the change.

According to a report in The Hindu, the report titled "Accelerating Sustainability: Electrifying Tamil Nadu’s Private Bus Sector" pointed out that replacing the state’s 8,500 privately operated buses that caters to 48 lakh passengers everyday can prevent 84 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over their stint.

Apart from this, switching to electric vehicles can also help in fuel savings of Rs 24000 crores over a decade and reduce operational costs by 30-40 percent. The study that was conducted in collaboration with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India and the Federation of Bus Operators Association of Tamil Nadu, surveyed 153 private bus operators.

The survey found that while many commuters were interested in switching to electric buses, they also highlighted the obstacles involved in it including high initial costs, insufficient charging infrastructure, limited financing options and restrictive permit regulations.

Experts note that Tamil Nadu, with the right push, could emerge as a forerunner in sustainable transport by implementing efficient policies. The recommendations for the same includes introducing innovative financing models like dry leasing, expanding charging networks and streamlining permit processes with targeted subsidies.

The report also threw light on the massive shortage of city buses across the state. With only 18 buses for every one lakh residents in the urban areas, compared to the 60 buses proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the state has a huge gap in public transport capacity.

The report said that there is a need for 20300 urban buses across 63 cities, while the existing fleet which includes public and private operators has merely 7,909 buses. Also, many of the existing buses are outdated and severely lack modernization.

The findings are a shot in the arm for TN's sustainability goals under the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy 2023, which aims for 50 percent renewable energy capacity by 2030. Residents in heavy traffic zones in the city given a thumbs up for expediting the operations of electric buses.