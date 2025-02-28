Youth’s novel attempt to steal money from temple dump box, held in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: In a novel burglary attempt, a youth pulled out money from the temple dump box with the support of magnets but the police arrested him and seized the money that he had stolen.

It is said, the process of consecration to the Punnainallur Mariamman temple commenced on February 10. The temple is one of the 88 temples controlled by the Thanjavur Palace Devastanam. Since it is one of the noted temples around Thanjavur, a huge number of devotees used to visit the temple daily and so several dump boxes are installed around the temple.

Against such a backdrop, on Thursday late evening, the temple staff who were monitoring the CCTV camera footage, noticed that a youth was standing near one of the dump boxes in a suspicious manner and soon, they rushed to the spot to conduct an inquiry. However, on seeing the temple staff, the youth ran away from the spot.

Subsequently, the temple Executive Officer Manikandan complained to Thanjavur Taluk police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and inspected the CCTV footage in which they were shocked to see the youth was pulling money from the dump box with the support of magnets.

Later, the police commenced an investigation in which they identified the youth as Ayyappan (24) from Kabisthalam. On Friday, the police arrested him. The inquiry found that Ayyappan could pull out Rs 5,000 from the dump box.