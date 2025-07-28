IT employee hacked to death over forbidden love affair in Palayamkottai

TIRUNELVELI: In a shocking incident, an IT employee was hacked to death in broad daylight, allegedly over a love affair, in Palayamkottai on Sunday. The police have registered a case on two sub-inspectors and their son in connection with this.

The victim Kavin Kumar, was allegedly in love with the daughter of the accused sub-inspectors Saravanan and Krishna Kumari, who belonged to the Manimutharu Battalion, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Sunday, when Kavin Kumar, along with his family members were leaving the government hospital in Palayamkottai after treating his ill grandfather, he was ambushed and attacked by Surjith, who was the sub-inspectors' son.

It is said that Kavin Kumar and his girlfriend belonged to different communities so there was a lot of objection to their love affair. When Kavin Kumar refused to back down, a frustrated Surjith reportedly stabbed him multiple times and killed him on the spot as he was leaving the hospital.

Police who rushed to the scene recovered Kavin Kumar's body for an autopsy and have intensified the investigation based on the surveillance footage. They immediately arrested Surjith and have also registered a case on the accused's parents following a complaint from the victim's family. The two sub-inspectors who are under investigation have been moved from active duty to the waiting list.