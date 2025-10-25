IT employee fatally hit by train at Mohanur railway station, head gets severed

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old IT company employee was killed after being hit by a train at Mohanur railway station in Namakkal district early Friday morning (October 24). His body was found with his head cut off.

The deceased was identified as Kavin, son of Rajavel (50), a farmer from Kumaripalayam near Mohanur. Kavin, who worked at a private IT firm in Kancheepuram, had come home for the Deepavali holidays.

He had arrived at Mohanur railway station at around 4 am yesterday morning and got off the train. Later, around 5 am, his body, with his head severed, was found on one of the platforms, Daily Thanthi reported.

The Salem Railway Police reached the spot and recovered the body, which had been severely injured. The body was sent to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police are now probing whether Kavin intentionally jumped in front of the moving train or was he hit by it.