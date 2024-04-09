IT dept 'detects' plan for Rs.200 crore hawala transfer for election funding in TN

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department seems to have stumbled upon a major hawala network operating for a prominent political party in TN, when they examined a Vinoth Kumar Joseph, who was deported from Malaysia two days back.

On examination by the agency, it transpired that he has been involved in a huge hawala network which is operating from Dubai and Malaysia for transfer of illegal money from Dubai to India.

Vinoth Kumar Joseph, the Indian national was intercepted at Chennai International Airport on April 7 and the IT department seized mobile phone, iPad, laptop, etc. from Joseph besides recording his statement.

"It has been found from WhatsApp chat of his mobile that he was planning to bring money from Dubai to Chennai through hawala for a prominent political party based in Tami Nadu. His conversation in the last few days with one Selvam who is based in Dubai, indicates that a huge sum of Rs.200 crore was intended to be transferred from Dubai in connection with the parliamentary elections, " income tax department sources said.

The IT department had also come up with the name of one Appu alias Vinayagavelan, who is involved in the election campaign for a prominent politician. Appu is closely connected with Joseph, claimed It sources.

The other persons apparently involved in facilitating the hawala transactions have been identified as Monika Virola based at Dubai, a firm named Al Manar Diamonds based at Dubai and one Suresh based in Malaysia.

IT officials had not ruled out the possibility that the Enforcement Directorate is also pursuing investigation.