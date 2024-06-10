Issuance of new ration cards begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: State government on Monday informed that issuance of new ration cards has begun.

According to the Food and Consumer Protection department, around 2.40 lakh people across the state have applied for new ration cards so far, following the implementation of welfare schemes such as Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai(KMUT).

"As the model code of conduct lifted in the State, the government has started issuing new ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries across the State from Monday, " officials said.

As of now, there are a total of 2,24,19,359 ration cards active in the State.

Along with getting commodities at a subsidised price through fair price shops, ration cards also act as an identity card to get various benefits of the state government and other public sector undertakings.

As far as ration cards are concerned, they have become smart cards since 2017.

Notably, the KMUT scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 to the women head of the family every month, is provided on the basis of ration cards.