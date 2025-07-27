ISRO to launch unmanned satellites by December, says Chairman

TIRUCHY: The unmanned satellites would be launched by the end of December, stated the ISRO chairman V Narayanan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the ISRO Chairperson said that the ISRO, in collaboration with NASA, would launch the first satellite of the Indian and the US space agencies by July 30 along with Synthetic Aperture Radar with the support of GSLV from Sriharikota.

“The satellite will scan the entire globe and provide all-weather, day and night data at 12-day intervals, and enable a wide range of applications. This can detect even small changes in the Earth’s surface, such as ground deformation, ice sheet movement, and vegetation dynamics,” said Narayanan.

He also said that the satellite would support the applications that have sea ice classification, ship detection, shoreline monitoring, storm characterisation, changes in soil moisture, mapping and monitoring of surface water resources, and disaster response, said the ISRO chief.

Narayanan also said that as many as 12 rockets would be launched this year with satellites for research of various aspects, including communication, electrical, software, and technology detecting disasters, he said. In addition, Narayanan said that the ISRO has been working on operating unmanned satellites by this December.

“We have executed projects that would provide security services. For instance, the ISRO team’s contribution during Operation Sindoor was commendable, and we ensure the safety of our people by developing projects in a certain way”, Narayanan added.