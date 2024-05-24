Isolated parts of several Tamil Nadu districts to receive rains in the next 2 hours

CHENNAI: Isolated parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Friday until 1 pm, said Regional Meteorological Centre.

Meanwhile, parts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Dindigul are expected to receive light rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre also stated that a depression has been formed over the central Bay of Bengal.

The well-marked low pressure area over westcentral & adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards on Thursday, and has concentrated into a depression.

The depression is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday evening and is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts on Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile until Friday morning, Tirunelveli received the highest amount of 10 cm of rainfall, followed by 8 cm in Kanyakumari, 7 cm in the Nilgiris and 6 cm of rainfall was recorded in Villupuram.