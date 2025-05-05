Island nation’s boat-sinking move aimed at crippling fisherfolk livelihood: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday called for urgent intervention by the Indian government to stop Sri Lanka's plan to sink 34 fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen. He described the move as "deeply alarming and completely unacceptable."

According to reports, the Sri Lankan government is acting on a recommendation from its Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to use the confiscated boats to create artificial coral reefs in deep-sea areas. The proposal claims that deliberately sinking the boats will facilitate coral growth and boost marine biodiversity.

In a social media post, Ramadoss has strongly condemned the plan, asserting that it is a veiled attempt to cripple the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu fishermen permanently. "This is not about marine conservation—it is a calculated effort to ensure that the fishermen never regain access to their boats or their means of survival," he said.

He also criticised the longstanding pattern of targeting Tamil Nadu fishermen, including arrests, prolonged imprisonment, hefty fines, and vessel seizures by Sri Lankan authorities. "This latest move is simply the next step in a sustained campaign to dismantle the economic foundation of Tamil Nadu's coastal communities," he added.

After 2021, 174 boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen have been seized by Sri Lanka. Ramadoss warned that the plan to destroy 34 boats may just be the beginning, with the rest likely to follow.

He has urged the Indian central government to intervene without delay to prevent the boats' destruction and initiate diplomatic efforts to recover them. "If this plan is implemented, Tamil Nadu's fishermen will be left with no means to support their families. The Centre must act now to protect their rights and livelihoods," he stressed.