Muslim body welcomes Tamil Nadu’s Waqf resolution

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Jama'atul Ulama Sabai appreciated the Tamil Nadu Government for passing a resolution in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on March 27, demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

"The Union Government is trying to bring in the Act to expropriate the Waqf properties dedicated to the benefit of the Muslim community,” said VS Anwar Badushah Ulavi, secretary of the association.

“Such resolutions give hope in the situation where the sectarian comments being spewed by the ministers who are part of the Union government and the executives of the BJP from time to time instill fear and mistrust among the minority people,” Anwar Badushah said in a statement.

