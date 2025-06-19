Isha to hold seminar on profitable farming in Kanyakumari

CHENNAI: A seminar titled ‘Transformative Agriculture for Lucrative Income’ will be held on June 22 at the Sarada Krishna Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital campus in Kulasekharam, Kanyakumari district, as part of the Cauvery Calling movement initiated by Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadguru.

The event aims to create awareness among farmers about tree-based intercropping methods that can be adopted alongside traditional crops like coconut.

Cavery Calling's field coordinator Thamizhmaran said the movement is working to clarify which tree crops can be integrated for better economic outcomes.

"Just as pepper has become viable, farmers in many districts have already started harvesting nutmeg and avocado. Through this model, we are guiding farmers toward economic advancement by intercropping tree species," he said.

The seminar will feature expert talks by Dr Senthilkumar from the National Horticultural Research Institute, Bengaluru, and scientists Dr K Kandiannan, Dr S Aarthi, and Dr Mohammad Faisal Peeran from the ICAR–Indian Institute of Spices Research.

National and state award-winning farmers who have successfully practiced tree-based farming will also participate and share their experiences.

"We need to promote organic and multi-cropping," said Tamilarasan, a farmer who will be speaking at the event.

Farmers interested in attending have to register on phone numbers 94425 90079 or 94425 90081.