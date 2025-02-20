Is state ready to drop caste names from schools, Madras HC asks TN govt

CHENNAI: Time has come to say no to caste names, the State government should straight away attack the caste rather than beating around the bush, opined the Madras High Court and asked the government whether it is ready to drop caste names from all schools, colleges and institutions to make a casteless society.

"Caste transcends religion, even rationalists and atheists are carrying that baggage by having caste names in their association", observed Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy and expressed his dissatisfaction as in some schools and colleges run by the government also having caste names.

The observation was made while a petition moved by South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam seeking to direct the State not to intervene in their administration.

The judge wondered how can an association having bye law stating that it's main object is to develop a particular community and perpetuate caste by having caste name, can be registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act or Societies Registration Act. On February 2, the judge directed the State to file its stand as an affidavit in this regard.

Pursuant to the direction Advocate General (AG) PS Raman made submission that the similar matter was dealt by the Madurai Bench and issued an orders to the registration department to identify societies have been named in particular castes and instruct to amend their memorandum and bye laws so as to ensure that their object is not to serve the welfare of only particular castes.

In this regard, the State has issued a circular to such societies or associations on November 10, 2024 to amend their bye laws, submitted the AG.

The judge intervened and observed that it seems no association amended their bye laws in this regard.

If any association found to be not amended their bye laws their license should be strucked down, observed the judge. He also wondered that some educational institutions run by the government is also having caste in its name.

The AG replied that it may be because of the name of the donor who had given the donation. Even in that case also, the donor name only should be used without the caste name, opined the judge.

Further, he asked the State to file an affidavit whether it is intended to drop the caste names from schools, colleges and other government institutions and posted the matter to February 25 for further proceedings.