Is it appropriate to use students for DMK government's publicity outreach, asks Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday expressed concern over the curriculum of state universities filled with stories of only Dravidian Movement by blacking out the national freedom movement.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day Vice Chancellors’ conference at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, the Governor said the impact of British rule on social, economic and political fabric of Tamil Nadu is totally blacked out from the curriculum.

“Instead, there are unacceptable distortions in the syllabus of history and political science disciplines in state universities. The Dravidian movement has to be part of history, but that does not mean it was the only history. In the 19th century several hundred thousands of Tamil people were forcibly taken by the British as labourers to colonies in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji. Erasing the suffering and sacrifices of millions of Tamil people for the freedom of India is an insult. It also weakens the sense of nationalism among our youth and fosters an ecosystem that emotionally disconnects our youth from the national mainstream,” he said, adding that the curriculum should be periodically reviewed.

Deploring the practice of students from universities involved in publicity affairs of government programmes, Ravi said, “As part of social outreach programmes, the students from universities teaching in schools should be encouraged. But, our students are being tasked to visit villages and inform people on government programmes. By doing so, are our students supplementing the state government, which has an efficient district administration and DIPR, in publicity outreach? Is it something the university students should do?”

Urging the universities to review the practice of utilising the RUSA funds to make donations to schools, Ravi said, the RUSA funds are meant for higher education and not to provide chairs and tables to schools as it is not a healthy practice.

The Governor also highlighted that 50 per cent vacancy in universities is compromising the quality of education.