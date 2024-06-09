Irked by unreserved persons occupying coach, passengers stop Kanniyakumari Express midway

CHENNAI: Angry passengers stopped the Kanniyakumari Express and staged a protest after unreserved passengers occupied their seats. The railway police evicted those travelling without proper ticket and moved them to a different coach to end the protest.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a large number of unreserved passengers occupied S1 coach of the Express train when it stopped at Tambaram railway station.

This hassled the reserved passengers who could not go to their seats because of the crowd. They contacted the TTE to complain about this but did not receive proper response.

Enraged by this, the reserved passengers stopped the train after passing Virudhachalam and started protesting. the officials rushed in to pacify the passengers and the journey resumed.

When the train stopped at Ariyalur railway station, the railway police personnel deboarded unreserved passengers to a different coach and put an end to the problem.

Stating that such incidents have been happening frequently, passengers asked railway authorities to find a permanent solution to this.