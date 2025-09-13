Iridium scam busted: CB-CID raids 47 locations across Tamil Nadu, 30 arrested for fake RBI-linked trusts

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) of Tamil Nadu has arrested 30 people, including five key accused, in connection with the state-wide iridium scam. The arrests followed simultaneous raids at 47 locations, 43 in Tamil Nadu and four in other states on September 12, 2025.

Those arrested include Swaminath from Chennai, Jayaraj from Katpadi, AC Ravichandran from Kudumiyanmalai, Gnanapragasam from Manapparai, and Daisy Rani from Dindigul. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to officials, the crackdown came after intelligence inputs revealed fraudulent gangs were collecting huge sums from the public through fake trusts, falsely claiming links with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The groups allegedly fabricated documents and promoted the sale of iridium, projecting it as a rare element that could fetch crores from foreign buyers.

Based on preliminary findings, the CBCID has suo motu registered 13 FIRs across Tamil Nadu. In the first case filed by the Salem CBCID division, 13 persons had already been arrested earlier.

The September 12 operation was led by 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 35 Inspectors, and 12 Sub-Inspectors, spanning 20 districts in Tamil Nadu and four locations outside the state.

CBCID sources said the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are likely as further evidence emerges.