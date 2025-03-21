Ireland Higher Education Minister calls on TN CM Stalin to boost ties

CHENNAI: Ireland Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Friday marking a historic milestone on the ties between the two countries.

The visit by Lawless along with a delegation to Tamil Nadu is also the first for a Minister from Ireland to visit the State. The visit by a delegation underscores Ireland's dedication to strengthening ties with the State, particularly in education, trade and investment.

The discussions between the Minister and the Chief Minister focused on advancing educational scholarships, expanding investment opportunities and positioning Ireland as a strategic gateway for Tamil Nadu businesses seeking entry into European markets, a press release said.

The visit by the Ireland's Minister was part of the global outreach initiatives surrounding the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations and facilitated by the Embassy of Ireland in collaboration with Irish trade agencies 'IDA Ireland' and 'Enterprise Ireland.' The meeting aims to deepen bilateral relations and drive mutual growth across key sectors.

"It has been a fantastic experience visiting the vibrant city of Chennai. The pace of development, innovation and economic progress here is truly remarkable. Ireland and India share a deep-rooted relationship, and this visit has reinforced the immense potential for collaboration in education, research and investment," Lawless said.

"I look forward to building stronger ties between Ireland and Tamil Nadu, creating new opportunities for students, businesses, and innovators in both our nations," he added.

Later, the delegation held discussions with the senior officials at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on various topics including fostering joint research initiatives, student mobility programmes, industry-academia partnerships among others.

"Minister James Lawless' visit to Chennai breathes a new energy into India and Ireland's long-standing relations.It unlocks a new world of opportunities for the two nations, laying the foundation for a deeper partnership between Ireland and Tamil Nadu.." the Honorary Consul of Ireland in Chennai, Rajeev Mecheri noted.

"As the two nations continue to strengthen ties, we look forward to positioning Chennai as a key hub for dynamic, mutual collaborations across high-impact sectors," Mecheri added.

With Ireland already home to Indian students and businesses, this visit by the Minister is expected to unlock new opportunities for academic partnerships, skill development programmes, and business investments, further enhancing the ties between the two countries, for years to come, the company said.