Ire against ruling party vocal at booth panel meets: AIADMK

VELLORE: The booth committee meetings in the district have thrown many a surprise to the AIADMK cadre as almost in all meets they hear complaints about the ruling dispensation from DMK cadre.

With each booth having roughly 1,000 votes from around 4 or 5 streets in their respective areas, their importance can be gauged from the fact that polls were lost by fractions of votes.

A senior DMK functionary unwilling to be named, when asked about cadre’s disenchantment with the ruling dispensation said, “Yes, things were better off during the AIADMK rule. Now even ruling party cadre feel the pinch of corruption at various levels as also public, which is why we fear that this time our party might not fare as well as we did in the last few elections.” For the AIADMK the fear is, they still might lose if their alliance with the BJP continues. “Now it is not only cadre and the public, even DMK supporters want Jayalalithaa’s rule,” said AIADMK district secretary SRK Appu.