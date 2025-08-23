IRCTC launches Shirdi Yatra in Bharat Gaurav tourist train

CHENNAI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour, Jyotirling with Shirdi Yatra, in an exclusive Bharat Gaurav tourist train covering Nashik, Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur, Pandharpur, and Mantalayam consisting of one two-tier AC coach, six three-tier AC coaches, three sleeper coaches, one pantry car, two power cars with a total of 13 coaches.

The journey would be from November 9-16 originating from Tirunelveli. The package cost per person would be Rs 14,400 (economy), Rs 26,000 for standard and Rs 36,500 for comfort journey.

The main features include a train journey by 2 AC class, 3 AC class and sleeper class. Accommodation at AC or non-AC hotel, tent accommodation and facilities to freshen-up at destinations. Other facilities like road transfers, on board and off board South Indian vegetarian all meals, tour escort and security on train, travel insurance are included.

You can book tickets through IRCTC’s tourism information and facilitation centre’s Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore, and also through IRCTC’s official website, said a press release issued by IRCTC.