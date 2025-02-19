IRCDUC urges govt: ‘Form ward-level panels to protect kids’

CHENNAI: With the State budget scheduled on March 14, the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has urged the government to expedite the implementation of ward-level child protection committees in urban areas and introduce after-school programme to tackle absenteeism among children from low-income groups.

As per the letter from IRCDUC, the GO 50 issued in July 2023 by the Department of Social Welfare announced the formation and functioning of ward-level child panels in urban areas.

With the growing cases of crime against children, these panels will play a vital role in not only ensuring safety of children, but also in reporting untoward incidents to a closer and safe circle, especially those belonging to vulnerable sections.

“Such committees will play a vital role in creating community vigilance to protect children, preventing child labour, ensuring timely vaccination and medical check-ups, and supporting rehabilitation activities for children in need of protection and care. They also will significantly contribute to creating a child-friendly environment, and ensuring the well-being of children in the city,” said Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, IRCDUC.

In an order by the social welfare department in 2023, it was ordered to form village-level, ward-level and district-level child protection committees in rural areas. And, the same was mandated at zonal-level in all city panchayats, municipalities and corporations in urban areas too.

But, several stakeholders allege that the ward-level committees both in rural and urban-levels have still not been materialised entirely in the city or any other parts of the State. “There is a need to set up these committees, as they will not only help tackle issues related to children, but also make them socially-responsible citizens,” said a child rights activist.

Meanwhile, requests for ‘Siruvargal Mandram’ (children’s collective) are also still pending with the government. With the grama sabha and area sabha meetings being held in the rural and urban regions respectively, having Siruvargal Mandram will be the need of the hour, say stakeholders.

Additionally, IRCDUC has also requested for a tailor-made version of Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at your doorstep) scheme to tackle absenteeism among children in low-income groups and children living in resettlement sites. “One of the main challenges for children residing in low-income and informal settlements is absenteeism in schools that exposes children to various forms of exploitation and abuse. Hence, the government should introduce an after-school programme to address multi-dimensional vulnerabilities among children,” added Vanessa.