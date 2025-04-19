Irate Kumbakonam residents try to lay siege to Min's office

TIRUCHY: The police arrested around 200 Kumbakonam residents and members of political parties who tried to besiege the offices of MLAs and Rajya Sabha MP, demanding the promised revenue district status.

The bifurcation of Kumbakonam from Thanjavur as a separate revenue district is a 25-year-old demand, and a coordination committee for the agitation was formed in 2019.

During the campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls, Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised to establish a separate district within 100 days of assuming power. However, even after 1,500 days, there is silence on the formation of the Kumbakonam district, prompting the committee to organise a protest on Saturday, for which the police had denied permission.

Yet, the committee members with residents and the cadre of BJP and PMK went ahead with the protest. The protesters divided and tried to siege three offices belonging to Kumbakonam MLA Anbalagan, Rajya Sabha MP Kalyanasundaram, and Tiruvidaimarudhur MLA and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, respectively.

However, the police who were deployed in front of each office prevented the entry of the protesting members, which triggered tension in the city. Soon, the police arrested around 200 protesting members, including 10 women.