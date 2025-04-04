IPS reshuffle: New heads for Chennai traffic police, TN Fire and Rescue Services

CHENNAI: In a minor reshuffle, IPS officers in Tamil Nadu have been transferred and postings ordered with immediate effect.

1. Vijayendra S.Bidari, Inspector General of Police is transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Chennai

2. Kapil Kumar C.Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, Chennal

3. G Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai

4. Santosh Kumar, Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai.

5. M Sathiya Priya, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai is transferred and posted as the DGP/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, Chennai.

6. Dr M Durai, DGP/HoPF Welfare, Tamil Nadu is transferred and posted as the DGP/HOPF Headquarters, Tamil Nadu.

7. Seema Agrawal, Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Director General of Police/Director, Fire and Rescue Services, Chennai.

8. Rupesh Kumar Meena, Inspector General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai is transferred and posted as the Director General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.