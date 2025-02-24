IOC dealer in Salem to pay Rs 8 lakh for selling

CHENNAI: A consumer court here slapped a fine of Rs 8.31 lakh with nine per cent interest on a petroleum dealer for refilling a Benz car with adulterated fuel, citing deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

In December 2022, the complainant Ajai Bhaskar and family were travelling from Kochi to Chennai in his Mercedes Benz car. He stopped for refuelling at an Indian Oil Corporation outlet in Thalaivasal, Salem, run by SRK petroleum agencies.

Ajai purchased 77.77 litres of diesel from them and made a payment of Rs 7433.25.

According to Ajai, within 100 metres of leaving the fuel bunk, the car stopped and the engine completely failed to respond.

Immediately after the engine failure, the petrol bunk was informed and a complaint was raised with the IOC and dealer through email, along with necessary photos and videos.

Ajai states that the car's engine was severely damaged and as per the oral undertaking given by them, the repair was to be taken care of by the opposite parties. The car was taken from Thalaivasal to its authorised service centre, TVS Sundaram Motors in Chennai, over 260 km away, in a truck at a cost of Rs 25,000.

Ajai and his family were forced to hire a car from Thalaivasal to reach their residence in Anna Nagar, which cost him Rs 4,500. After the initial repair, three bills were generated for Rs 1,00,000 and the same was intimated to the IOC and dealer.

After the initial repair, more serious complaints showed up, and the repairs for the same cost Rs 8,19,012.

The court directed the SRK petroleum agency to pay Rs 8,19,012 towards the final estimated service charges along with 9 pc per annum interest from the date of institution of this complaint till the date of realisation.

The petroleum agency is also directed to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 towards compensation for deficiency in service, mental agony, pain and sufferings faced by the complainant and Rs 2,000 towards litigation cost.