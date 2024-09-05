Only concerned IO or SI must attend court: Tamil Nadu DGP reiterates order

CHENNAI: Instead of deputing police personnel unfamiliar with the case, only the concerned Investigating Officers (IO) or an officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) should attend the office of Public Prosecutor, Madras High Court, with a CD file and other records of a case, the Director-General of the state police force instructed on Thursday.

The station house officers/investigating officers are sending personnel of other ranks who are not completely aware of the subject/case details, a circular from the office of DGP Shankar Jiwal, head of the Tamil Nadu Police Force, said.

The circular, issued by the DGP/HoPF, stated that instructions directing that only IO or a police officer not below the rank of SI alone should appear before the court, are not being followed.

In a recent order, the High Court had expressed displeasure that police officers were not following the court's direction.

Thursday's circular reiterated directions to Commissioners of Police in cities and Superintendents of Police in Districts to give suitable instructions to all the investigating officers in their districts/cities that only the IO or an officer not below the SI rank, who is familiar with the case details, should attend the office of the public prosecutor.

Any lapse in this order will be viewed seriously, the circular warned.