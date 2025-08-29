Investors prefer TN for its road connectivity: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: While claiming that Tamil Nadu is the top state in the country to attract investments, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that foreign investors prefer Tamil Nadu due to its road connectivity and ease of doing business.

Speaking at the second state convention of Tamil Nadu Highway Contractors Federation on Thursday, Udhayanidhi acknowledged the contribution of highway contractors in helping the government to create road infrastructure.

Contractors are the reason behind the state having top infrastructure in the country, he added.

He further stated that the contractors were facing several problems during the earlier regime, and the present government is supporting the contractors.

"Up to 2021, there were only 1,074 highway contractors in the state. After 2021, during the last four years, about 1,300 new contractors have registered," he said.

Highway Department Minister EV Velu informed the contractors that the state government is maintaining 68,150 km of roads in the state, of which 12,625 km are highways.

"The department that is functioning under the guidance of the chief minister has upgraded 820km of 2-lane roads into 4-lane roads and 2,020 km of roads into two-way roads. Also, 1,197 causeways have been converted into flyovers. About 5 lakh tree saplings are being planted every year along the highway roads. Also, the Namma Salai app has become a huge hit, " he said.

Listing out the government's support to contractors, Velu added that the dues of contractors are settled soon after the works are completed, and the renewal period of contractors has been extended to 3 years from 1 year, and bonuses are being given to contractors who complete the work before the schedule.