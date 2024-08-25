Investigate bribery allegations against Coromandel: PMK

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss demanded the state government to conduct an investigation into the allegations of Coromandel International Ltd giving protesting residents in Ennore with money in return for their 'silence' when operations at its ammonia fertilizer factory resumed.

In a statement, the senior leader pointed out that the unit has been opened partially as per the conditional assent of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the ammonia gas leak incident eight months ago. "After the gas leak incident, political leaders and residents demanded the closure of the unit. Bribes have been given to the residents to silence them," he alleged.

Ramadoss opined that there was no difference between the deaths of 13 protestors in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in 208 and the 'murder of justice' in Ennore. "All the illegal means used to bring the unit into operation should be brought to light. The state government should order a CBI investigation," he demanded.

In another statement, Ramadoss condemned Anna University for increasing examination fees, graduation fees, and other fees by 50 per cent. "It cannot be ruled out that the operational expenses of the university are increasing. But its revenue can be increased by increasing research activities, patent registrations, copyright charges, and more. Increasing examination fees for profit is unfair," he argued.

Recalling that the university had hiked charges in November but withdrew after the opposition of political parties including the PMK, he asked. "Who took the decision to hike fees... the university is functioning without a vice-chancellor."

He demanded that the university should roll back the hikes keeping the welfare of the students in mind.

Meanwhile, party president Anbumani Ramadoss requested the state government to implement the old pension scheme, in light of the Union Cabinet on approving an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

"Even though the unified pension scheme is not equivalent to the old pension scheme, the central government has announced on Saturday to implement the unified pension scheme at the least. The DMK government should fulfill its promise by implementing the old pension scheme, " he demanded in a statement.