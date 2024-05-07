Intruders decamp house with 60 sovereign gold in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 60 sovereign gold ornaments from a house in Pallavaram on Monday.

Kumaran (44) of Old Pallavaram was as an engineer in a in a private firm in OMR.

Following the death of his father-in-law, Kumaran along with his family went to Kumbakonam a few days ago.

On Monday when the maid visited the house, she found the front door was broken and all the items were scattered inside the house.

Soon she alerted Kumaran. His relatives who visited the house filed a complaint with the Pallavaram police station.

Later the police team reached the spot and found that the intruders had looted 60 sovereign gold ornaments and 50,000 cash by breaking two bureaus.

The police when browsing the CCTV footage found that two youngsters entered the house in broad daylight and looted the valuables.

The Pallavaram police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of mobile signals.