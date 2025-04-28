Introduce digital system for police verification certificates: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out the delay on the part of the police in providing verification certificates against the candidates selected for the central government, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to implement a digital verification system to avoid the delay.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the candidates, who are selected for jobs in the central government and public sector undertakings, are affected due to the several months of delay in getting police verification certificates.

"Due to this, their salary increment and permanency are delayed. This affects their future. The candidates should submit the verification certificates within 6 months or one year. In several states, the verification process has been made digital, and certificates are being issued on a timely basis," he added.

He pointed out that in Tamil Nadu, the verification process is being conducted manually.

"This creates unnecessary delays. In one instance, a person was affected due to the delay as his probationary period was increased to one year from one and a half years. This had delayed his permanency," he pointed out.

Saying that the delay is affecting both the employees and the institutions, Anbumani opined that the state government has a responsibility to resolve the issue. "The government should digitalise the verification process," he demanded.